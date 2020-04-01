Market Theatre boss Ismail Mahomed cleared of racism charges

CEO of the Market Theatre, Ismail Mahomed, has been cleared on charges of racism, nepotism and graft following an independent prosecuting process.

Mahomed was implicated in the charges in a forensic report conducted by Morar & Inc, which was commissioned by the department of sport, arts and culture two years ago.

In a process overseen by independent prosecutors and presiding officers, the allegations against Mahomed were found to have no substance.

Another person who was implicated by the report was CFO Christine McDonald.

Mahomed and McDonald had referred the allegations to the CCMA in terms of Section 188A of Labour Relations Act.