Fun for the whole family: 10 things to do in KZN this festive season

1. BOTANIC GARDENS TRAIL OF LIGHTS

There'll be nightly entertainment, kids' activities, a food garden and a festive market while the beautiful gardens are ablaze with millions of lights.

Where: Durban Botanic Gardens

When: December 12 - 30 (excluding Christmas Day)

Price: Ticket are R65 per person via Webtickets or at Pick n Pay. R80 at the door.

More info: trailoflights.co.za

2. SHONGWENI CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA MARKET

A must for foodies, the "green-fingered folk of the Midlands" will be selling all manner of farm-grown delights. They will be crafts for sale too.

When: December 1, 8, 15 - 17, 22 and 29

Where: Shongweni Resource Reserve.

Price: Free

More info: shongwenimarket.co.za

3. I HEART MARKET - CHRISTMAS MARKET

This platform for local design, craft, fashion and food has special festive-season editions this December.

When: December 1, 8, 15 and 22. From 9am - 2pm

Where: Moses Mabhida Stadium

Price: Free

More info: iheartmarket.com