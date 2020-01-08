Entertainment

Sjava: Why must I hide that I use muthi?

By Masego Seemela - 08 January 2020 - 12:16
Sjava is not ashamed of using muthi.
Sjava is not ashamed of using muthi.
Image: Oupa Bopape

Sjava is a proud black man who won't hide that he drinks muthi.

The muso opened up about consuming muthi after a tweep asked what his drink of choice was.

Sjava has always stuck close to his roots and replied that he drank “umuthi”.  

His response sparked mixed reactions from tweeps, with many questioning his reasons for using muthi.

Sjava responded by asking why he should be ashamed of using muthi when he was a black person.

Many gave him props for being honest, but others felt Sjava was using muthi for negative reasons.

Sho Madjozi back on stage after younger sister's death

Tsonga rapper Sho Madjozi fought back tears as she made a spectacular return to the stage after her younger sister’s death earlier this month.
Entertainment
1 week ago

Sjava fights abuse accusations

Musician Sjava has again addressed abuse and assault allegations levelled against him, telling followers he has filed an application for the matter ...
Entertainment
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures daring escape from attempted hijacking
Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
X