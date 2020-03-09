Trauma as boy loses finger during scuffle at school

A traumatised father had to watch as the doctors threw away a piece of his son's finger after it was cut off during a scuffle at school.

The 12-year-old grade 6 pupil at Booysen Primary School in Pretoria had half of his right little finger cut by the door.

"I was called at Pretoria West Hospital and just as I entered I saw the doctors throwing my son's finger in the rubbish bin and said there was nothing they can do about it. I was heartbroken and I could not believe someone could do something so cruel," he said.

The father, who cannot be named to protect his son's identity, said the incident happened on February 20 at school during break time.

"My son told me that a group of about five boys had blocked their classroom door trying to prevent them from going out. He was in front and pushing to get the door open when it closed on his finger and cut it off," he said.

In a video seen by Sowetan, a group of boys are seen going out of the classroom and shutting the door. Those inside managed to open the door, but were over powered by the ones outside.

However, they finally pushed the door open and the boys can be seen running. The boy whose finger was cut can be seen coming out screaming and holding his finger.

The boy's father said he has not been to school since the incident happened.

"He is supposed to go back tomorrow [today], but he asked me to accompany him to school. My child is traumatised. I went to open a case at the police station but was told to come back with my son.