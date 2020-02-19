Minnie Dlamini-Jones hitting the gym ahead of DStv awards hosting gig

“We are also creatively mapping out the show and elements which I'm so excited about.

“I've hosted almost every awards show in this country but this one promises to be the most exciting one yet.

“It's going to be massive, literally because it's at the Dome and figuratively because it's the only awards show that celebrates entertainers from TV, music and sport whilst also celebrating ordinary South Africans doing extraordinary things. It's going to be a big party.”

Dlamini-Jones has some big shoes to fill as for the last two showings the awards were hosted by Bonang Matheba – who caused a huge spectacle with her extravagant fashion choices.

But Dlamini-Jones dismissed that they was any pressure following in the footsteps of Matheba and promised a celebration of local fashion designers in her sartorial selections.

“The media needs to stop pitting female personalities against each other; it's ugly and not a great message to send out to young girls who we are trying to teach to work together and celebrate each other,” she said.

A change in host is not the only shift for the awards as they also switch to a larger venue from Sandton Convention Centre in 2017 and 2018. Last year the awards did not take place.

Stars such as Sho Madjozi, Sjava, Prince Kaybee, Moshe Ndiki, Kabza De Small, DJ Fresh, Warren Masemola, Sindi Dlathu and King Monada are nominated.