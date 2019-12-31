Sho Madjozi back on stage after younger sister's death

Tsonga rapper Sho Madjozi fought back tears as she made a spectacular return to the stage after her younger sister’s death earlier this month.

The John Cena hitmaker was one of the musicians who performed on day one of Afropunk Joburg at Constitution Hill on Monday. Sho Madjozi was forced to cancelled all her performances for December after her younger sister Makhanani Manganye died in a car crash on December 17.

“This is the first time I’m performing since then... so I guess this is all for you baby girl,” Sho Madjozi poured her heart out in the middle of her set. “I also just want to say something to anyone who is feeling [any] kind of pain. It’s hard to be in pain when everyone is celebrating [the festive season] and you look around and feel that you are absolutely alone. But you are not alone.