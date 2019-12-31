Sho Madjozi back on stage after younger sister's death
Tsonga rapper Sho Madjozi fought back tears as she made a spectacular return to the stage after her younger sister’s death earlier this month.
The John Cena hitmaker was one of the musicians who performed on day one of Afropunk Joburg at Constitution Hill on Monday. Sho Madjozi was forced to cancelled all her performances for December after her younger sister Makhanani Manganye died in a car crash on December 17.
“This is the first time I’m performing since then... so I guess this is all for you baby girl,” Sho Madjozi poured her heart out in the middle of her set. “I also just want to say something to anyone who is feeling [any] kind of pain. It’s hard to be in pain when everyone is celebrating [the festive season] and you look around and feel that you are absolutely alone. But you are not alone.
“The miracle is not that we are happy because bad things never happen to us. The miracle is that bad things happen and we still push on.”
Other local artists joining Sho Madjozi included Dbn Gogo, Sjava, Umlilo and Busiswa. A portion of the audience booed Sjava at the beginning of his set, presumably over the recent abuse claims made by former girlfriend Lady Zamar. But that didn’t slow him down as his show went on uninterrupted.
English songbird Nao also performed, while American crooner Miguel closed the show after midnight with his hit songs Adorn, Do You and How Many Drinks?.
Day two of Afropunk Joburg continues on Tuesday with American singer Solange expected to headline. In December 2017, the Cranes in the Sky singer cancelled her appearance at the concert over health issues.
Masego, Goldlink, Zoe Modiga and DJ Kenzhero are also in the lineup.
