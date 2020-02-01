WATCH | Trevor Noah weighs in on 'extremely efficient' coronavirus

SA comedian Trevor Noah has expressed his thoughts about the deadly coronavirus outbreak across the world, joking that it not dare come to Africa.

Chinese officials reported the coronavirus outbreak earlier this month after it was discovered in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. The virus has since spread to cities and countries across the world, including Australia and France.

The SA department of health released a statement this week calling on South Africans not to panic, and said preventive measures were being put in place.

Amid fears of it spreading to SA, Trevor poked a little fun at the situation.