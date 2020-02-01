Entertainment

WATCH | Trevor Noah weighs in on 'extremely efficient' coronavirus

By Kyle Zeeman - 01 February 2020 - 14:50
Trevor Noah has weighed in on the coronavirus outbreak.
Trevor Noah has weighed in on the coronavirus outbreak.
Image: Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

SA comedian Trevor Noah has expressed his thoughts about the deadly coronavirus outbreak across the world, joking that it not dare come to Africa.

Chinese officials reported the coronavirus outbreak earlier this month after it was discovered in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. The virus has since spread to cities and countries across the world, including Australia and France.

The SA department of health released a statement this week calling on South Africans not to panic, and said preventive measures were being put in place.

Amid fears of it spreading to SA, Trevor poked a little fun at the situation.

WATCH | DJ Black Coffee in studio with Kelly Rowland and Da Capo

Yoh! But Black Coffee is doing the most up in these streets, he's even in his own lane with these international features.
Pic of The Day
3 months ago

Speaking on The Daily Show this week, Trevor said the virus was “extremely efficient”, like the Chinese, but wouldn't be coming to Africa.

“Am I the only one who noticed  the virus has gone everywhere, except Africa? Look, don't get me wrong, I don't want the virus but I am kind of hurt. Why is Africa always left out?”

He joked that maybe the virus was scared of coming to the continent.

“It knows that if it shows up in Africa, ebola will be waiting at the airport like 'Oh, Corona! Look at me, Corona. I am the virus now.'”

SA celebs take on the #DollyPartonChallenge and the results are hilarious!

From Trevor Noah to Minnie Dlamini-Jones, here are some of the A-listers who've been sharing their own 'LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder' memes.
S Mag
2 days ago

Best and worst dressed celebs on the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet

More than one Jonas brother's wife disappointed with their look at this glitzy award ceremony. Here's who else failed to hit the right fashion note
S Mag
5 days ago

Trevor Noah criticises the lack of diversity in Oscar nominations

'The Daily Show' host is unimpressed that no women have been nominated in the Best Director category
S Mag
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘That virus is deadly’: South Africans returning from China speak on coronavirus
Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
X