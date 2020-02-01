Koreans fined R5m as poachers target SA's succulent treasure chest

Tiny alien-looking plants attracting poachers from around the world to SA's driest regions, would stand little chance of survival were it not for dedicated law enforcement officers.

This week, officials from the police and CapeNature secured the convictions and sentencing of two South Korean men for stealing thousands of conophytum plants.

Byungsu Kim and Young IL Sunwoo were each fined R2.5m and given a six-year suspended prison sentence at the Cape Town regional court on Tuesday.

And while one of the men has been declared persona non-grata the other has started an extradition process to the US, where he is wanted for poaching succulents in California.

“It’s a good sentence and it sends out the right message to these guys. If you get caught you are going to kak en betaal (cough up and pay)," said a law enforcement source.