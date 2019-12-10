Winning streak! Trevor Noah nominated for Critics' Choice award

Not even stage 6 load-shedding can stop Mzansi from shining on the world stage, with SA-born comedian Trevor Noah scoring a prestigious Critics' Choice award nomination.

Trevor added to his Grammy nomination last month for his Netflix special Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia, Now it has been nominated in the Best Comedy Special category in the Critics' Choice Awards.

He will go up against Amy Schumer: Growing, Jenny Slate: Stage Fright, Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons, Ramy Youssef: Feelings, Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby and Wanda Sykes: Not Normal.