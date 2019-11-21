Trevor Noah humbled by Grammy nod: What a life I’ve been blessed to live

SA is in celebration mode this week after comedian Trevor Noah scooped a prestigious Grammy nomination.

Trevor is nominated in the Best Comedy Album category for a recording of his live stand-up special, Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia.

Trevor is up against the likes of Aziz Ansari, Jim Gaffigan, Ellen DeGeneres and Dave Chappelle at the awards, which will be held on January 26.

Taking to social media, Trevor couldn't hide his excitement at the news.

“Today I woke up to the news that I’ve been nominated for a Grammy award. A GRAMMY AWARD! ... What a life I’ve been blessed enough to live. Thank you, mom❤️.”