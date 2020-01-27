Best and worst dressed celebs on the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet
When it comes to fashion, the Grammy's red carpet is more adventurous, raunchy and sometimes just plain ridiculous than other award shows.
So let's get down and dirty and check out the best and worst dressed celebs at last night's event.
BEST DRESSED
CHRISSY TEIGEN
The world's favourite tweeter proved she's not only the queen of sassy clap backs on social media, but of red carpet fashion too. From the glorious colour to the cut, her Grammy look was impeccable.
We love how the model and mom of two brought this OTT Yanina Couture gown down to earth with long, beachy waves and natural make-up. A definite favourite this award's season.
ALESSANDRA AMBROSIO
Another model showing the musicians how it is done: Alessandra Ambrosio stunned in a sleek asymmetrical number that was part gown, part playsuit. Pendant earrings and glitzy heels finished off the look with a dash of sparkle.
Not too formal, a bit sexy and rather daring, this Balmain creation was the perfect choice for the Grammys.
GWEN STEFANI
Songstress Gwen Stefani showed the new generation of musicians exactly how it is done in a structured Dolce & Gabbana mini-dress paired with thigh-high boots. This look gave us everything we wanted from the Grammy's red carpet: stylish fashion with a hint of risk.
We love how the celeb embraced the monochromatic trend — even her hair fits the brief — as well as how she wisely toned down her makeup and accessories to allow the exquisite detailing on her dress to shine.
That said, we do wish those thigh-highs were a little less baggy, which would have created a more streamlined look.
TREVOR NOAH
A special shout out to SA's golden boy Trevor Noah for mixing things up on the red carpet. Instead of opting for an all-black suit, he rocked an impeccably fitted silver blazer that gave his look just enough sparkle to stand out without being OTT.
WORST DRESSED
CAMILA CABELLO
What is it about the Señorita singer? Camila Cabello always seems to arrive at red carpet events looking a bit too tousled. We get that most artists have a signature aesthetic, but we don't think "disheveled" is quite the look she's aiming for.
Her Grammy's ensemble by Versace had a lot going on — and none of it was good. Thanks to that over skirt, it looks like she was wearing two completely different dresses, and what's worse is that they clashed. Lastly, that old-fashioned silver choker seemed a bit random and served no fashion purpose.
PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS
Accompanying her dapper-looking husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas got this red carpet tragically wrong in a custom Ralph & Russo gown.
From the tassels to the train, there were just too many different elements vying for attention on this kimon-esque creation. The severely plunging neckline ended up being rather unflattering: the low cut made her hips look larger than they really are, and her body look square. Plus, showing off her belly ring seemed a little teen-like. Overall this look lacked the sophistication we have come to know and love the actress for.
SOPHIE TURNER
Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Just last week the Game of Thrones star stunned on the Screen Actors Guild award's red carpet, but like fellow Jonas brother wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, she stumbled at the Grammys.
This look is so naff that there's not much to say, but we'll try. This too-short dress allowed her thigh tattoo to stick out just enough for it to look like Louis Vuitton did a terrible job with their hems. The colours are old-fashioned and the silhouette is not only blasé, but totally unflattering.
USHER
If it weren't for his bedazzled grandpa cardigan, the singer could have been popping out to buy groceries in this getup.
Fitted trousers and a black shirt might have saved this outfit but, as is, this ill-fitting ensemble made the singer look 10 times his size. It also seemed a little too casual and wintry compared to the other celebs on the red carpet.