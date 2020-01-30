S Mag

SA celebs take on the #DollyPartonChallenge and the results are hilarious!

By Nomvelo Masango - 30 January 2020 - 12:07
Trevor Noah and Minnie Dlamini-Jones are just two of the local celebs to embrace a social media photo challenge kicked off by US country star Dolly Parton.
Image: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images and Steven Ferdman/WireImage/Gallo Images

Different social media platforms call for us to reveal different aspects of ourselves online. Think about it: the business-like face you present to the LinkedIn community is probably worlds apart from the saucy snap on your Tinder dating profile.

Now, thanks to the "Dolly Parton challenge", people the world over are bringing their various internet personas together in the form of a single glorious photo collage.

Why is the challenge named after Dolly Parton? Simple: the iconic 74-year-old country singer kicked off the trend by posting a meme of how her LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Tinder profile photos would potentially differ.

For professional networking site LinkedIn, the star chose a snap where she's all buttoned-up and in 9 to 5 mode. For Instagram, she's gone for a more arty black-and-white shot. Her Facebook pic is family-friendly, while in her Tinder photo she's dressed as a sexy Playboy bunny. 

"Get you a woman who can do it all," she captioned the post.  

View this post on Instagram

Get you a woman who can do it all ?

A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton) on

As per the unwritten rules of the internet, social media users did not let a good meme pass them by. They immediately followed suit and started posting their own potential profile pic collages with the hashtag #DollyPartonChallenge. 

From Trevor Noah to Minnie Dlamini-Jones, here are some of the local celebs who've jumped on the bandwagon:

View this post on Instagram

Cl-ASS

A post shared by Siv Ngesi (@sivngesi) on

View this post on Instagram

Oh well.

A post shared by Black Coffee (@realblackcoffee) on

