SA celebs take on the #DollyPartonChallenge and the results are hilarious!

Different social media platforms call for us to reveal different aspects of ourselves online. Think about it: the business-like face you present to the LinkedIn community is probably worlds apart from the saucy snap on your Tinder dating profile.

Now, thanks to the "Dolly Parton challenge", people the world over are bringing their various internet personas together in the form of a single glorious photo collage.

Why is the challenge named after Dolly Parton? Simple: the iconic 74-year-old country singer kicked off the trend by posting a meme of how her LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Tinder profile photos would potentially differ.

For professional networking site LinkedIn, the star chose a snap where she's all buttoned-up and in 9 to 5 mode. For Instagram, she's gone for a more arty black-and-white shot. Her Facebook pic is family-friendly, while in her Tinder photo she's dressed as a sexy Playboy bunny.

"Get you a woman who can do it all," she captioned the post.