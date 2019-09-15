Celebs fail to ignite #sharethebay tagline
Privileged to welcome influencers @LindaMoeketsi, Katlego Selekane, @barbiliscious, @Sincerelyward, @ChanitaFoster, @NwabisaJoka, @MbauReloaded, Tebogo Lerole, @casspernyovest, @Carpo_mr_ & Allana Foster in the Bay as we prep for #SHAREtheBay #TourismMonth.— Mayor Mongameli Bobani (@BobaniMayor) September 9, 2019
Enjoy the Bay. ⛱️🌞 pic.twitter.com/uRgD4SIyZe
Did you know that Khanyi Mbau and Cassper Nyovest were in Nelson Mandela Bay this week? Well, of course not, because the #sharethebay tagline has not been trending as it should have been.
A group of 12 celebrities, including some of SA’s top influencers, arrived in the Friendly City on Monday as part of the municipality’s strategy to host the celebrities to promote #tourismmonth. Through the celebs’ social media reach, the metro hoped it would entice more tourists to visit all that the city has to offer.
The celebrities included influencers Linda Moeketsi, Mbau, Nyovest, Katlego Selekane, Babalwa Mneno, Nwabisa Joka, Tebogo Lerole, Carpo and Tumi Mohale. Three international influencers, Sincerely Ward, Chanita Foster and Allana Foster, were also among the group.
They came, enjoyed an all expenses-paid four-day trip during which they walked with giraffes and had a boat cruise and helicopter flips, and then they were gone.
Only five of them – Mneno, Moeketsi, Mohale, Selekane and Foster – ensured their thousands of Instagram and Twitter followers knew where they were.
Do you wanna know what is upsetting about #ShareTheBay is that creatives in the EC struggle to get opportunities, we have to leave our province because there are no opportunities and when they are they’re given to people who are not from there because our skills are undermined.— Phumlani 🏳️🌈🏳️🌈 (@phumlani_prep) September 15, 2019
The Bay I grew up and Love is drowning in waste . I’m desperate to re-educate our people but dololo. eBhayi is a part of the Bay . Our people deserve so much more . Clean spaces encourage clean minds , positive thoughts #SHARETHEBAY https://t.co/a1PtjpgWaV— Bhut’ Masasa (@MsMasasa) September 15, 2019
When the wrong people are selected because of numbers and not necessarily engagement rate of their previous campaigns, things like #ShareTheBay happen.— Ngoako Lerato Mannya (@LeratoMannya) September 15, 2019
We are not saying influencer marketing does not work, we are saying it is currently not being done so well and as a result brands are not getting optimal value. The #SHARETHEBAY saga is an example.— Ta Gwej (@MrGwej) September 15, 2019
