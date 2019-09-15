Celebs fail to ignite #sharethebay tagline

Did you know that Khanyi Mbau and Cassper Nyovest were in Nelson Mandela Bay this week? Well, of course not, because the #sharethebay tagline has not been trending as it should have been.

A group of 12 celebrities, including some of SA’s top influencers, arrived in the Friendly City on Monday as part of the municipality’s strategy to host the celebrities to promote #tourismmonth. Through the celebs’ social media reach, the metro hoped it would entice more tourists to visit all that the city has to offer.

The celebrities included influencers Linda Moeketsi, Mbau, Nyovest, Katlego Selekane, Babalwa Mneno, Nwabisa Joka, Tebogo Lerole, Carpo and Tumi Mohale. Three international influencers, Sincerely Ward, Chanita Foster and Allana Foster, were also among the group.

They came, enjoyed an all expenses-paid four-day trip during which they walked with giraffes and had a boat cruise and helicopter flips, and then they were gone.

Only five of them – Mneno, Moeketsi, Mohale, Selekane and Foster – ensured their thousands of Instagram and Twitter followers knew where they were.

