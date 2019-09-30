Here's to more brand and customer interactions

As the years of traditional marketing methods slowly fade away, companies are moving more towards customer experience to promote their brands and access customers.

This has proved successful for many companies over the years as it not only offers companies a chance to interact and get feedback from the customer but clients/customers also get insight into their favourite brand.

Product launches have become more than just street posters, newspaper adverts and mall tastings or presentations. These days brands give clients, media and other stakeholders a full experience of the product and those who are lucky enough to attend these launches get to "brag" on social media and to family and friends about being the first to taste/experience the product, further helping the brand to push product visibility and create interest and curiosity.