Mihlali Ndamase on the beauty industry: 'I was asked how I'd make money off of it'

Beauty and lifestyle vlogger Mihlali Ndamase told Radio 702 that when she first wanted to enter the beauty industry, she was discouraged by people who thought it was not a sustainable career path.

She said at the time that there was a lot of stigma about women who were into beauty, as they were considered “airheads” who only traded on their looks. “I remember during a prayer meeting in church, we asked each other what we wanted to become and I said I want to be a beautician, and everyone asked how I'd make money out of that. It's something I struggled with till I was in matric.”

Mihlali said creators were now getting the recognition they deserved.

“We contribute a huge chunk to the marketing and branding industry. Now we're getting a bit more respect. Maybe it's because of the brand affiliations and the opportunities that people see us getting, but before then, honestly, there was no respect for people who were content creators and influencers.”