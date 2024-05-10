Rosemary Zimu breaks down as she bids farewell to Mpho Sebeng

Dancer and media personality Robot Boii was accompanied by Mandz Not Hot, Lucky Mangela, Thato Dithebe and other members of 'The Real Housemates' when speaking of the bond they shared as friends.
“He did make an impact in our lives, and let us continue honouring him with the things that he's taught us and the ways that he's shown us,” he said.
Actor and producer Kagiso Modupe, who was the MC and friend of Mpho, spoke of how everyone had echoed the same sentiments about the love that the late actor had for his friends.
“After Mpho passed, there were a lot of people posting their last conversations with him on social media, and one thing I picked up in the conversations, you're right. He was never scared to tell people that he loved them,” he said.
Family and friends gathered at the Joburg Theatre for Mpho Sebeng's memorial service.
The actor died in a car crash on May 5.
His friend actress Rosemary Zimu was among the celebrities who took to the podium to deliver a tribute at the service.
Rosemary first shared a heartfelt message from actress Thuso Mbedu, who recalled their first encounter in 2014 on the set of Saints and Sinners, speaking of how fashionable and polite he was.
The Savage Beauty star went on to speak on her friendship with Mpho and the love they shared.
“I realised that from the first day I met you, you were going to be a part of my life forever,” she said.
“Thank you for loving me and teaching me everything that you did. What an inspiration you were. I thank God for you, for your talent, for the art and the love that we created.”
Rosemary could not hold back her tears when recalling a scene they shared where Mpho died.
“We shot a scene where you left me, and you promised that you would never leave me like that. You promised that we would live until we're 90 years old and we will jive and we will win Oscars together and we will travel the world with our art. But it's OK, I'll still do it for us,” she said.
“I also want to thank God for how consistent you were, how you served him, how you were so kind to everybody that you met. I thank God for your unforgettable smile and your contagious laugh. The hug that you gave me felt like home. Your endless forehead kisses 'cause you thought I was shorter than you.”
