Rouge wants to get over her crush on Jidenna and asks fans for help

By Kyle Zeeman - 14 September 2019 - 15:26
Actor and rapper Rouge has a heavy crush.
Image: Supplied

You have celeb crushes, like the one we have on Minnie Dlamini, and then you have what Rouge is feeling for Nigerian-US rapper Jidenna.

Rouge has BEEN crushing on the Classic Man star and told fans this week it's him or nobody.

Asked if she would date a rapper, she said she wouldn't, joking that Jidenna had ruined it for everyone else.

“Lol Jidenna done traumatised me. No longer crushing on celebs until further notice,” she wrote in the caption, before saying he's “still fine though”.

She then appealed to her army to help her get over dude like ...

“I'm still crushing hard for Jidenna ... But im really tryna let him go. Please advise?” she wrote.

Kim Jayde, Kay Sibiya and 98 other celebs to take the 'Polar Plunge' for charity

The annual event will take place at the end of August.
3 weeks ago

SA hip - hop still moving millions

SA hip - hop was unapologetic of its existence, finding its own voice and identity through motswako, kasi rap, spaza, and later through skhanda.
1 month ago

#FriendshipDay: 5 celebs who are friendship goals

It’s International Day of Friendship and we’re celebrating it by highlighting our favourite celeb besties and squads.
1 month ago

