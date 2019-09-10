Mzansi stars nominated for People's Choice Awards

Bonang Matheba, Cassper Nyovest and Minnie Dlamini-Jones are a crop of Mzansi stars paving the way in a new category introduced at the 45th E! People’s Choice Awards.

The inaugural African Influencer of the Year category will give recognition to Africa at the Hollywood awards with 43 categories in movies, music, television and pop culture.

Nigerian stars Davido, Diamond Platnumz, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid and Yemi Alade complete the nominees in the category.

“This nomination is such a prestigious honour,” Matheba told SowetanLIVE.

“Africa's time is now and E! has recognised this with their new category. I am humbled to be nominated and proud to represent my country and continent and so excited to play a part in bringing Africa to the world.”

The awards will take place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on November 10.A-listers to receive nominations this year include Dwayne Johnson, Lupita Nyong’o, Will Smith, Zendaya, Brad Pitt, Samuel L Jackson, Brad Pitt, Tiffany Haddish, Cardi B, Taylor Swift and Lil Nas. Fans can vote online until October 19.

“I’m so honoured to be nominated amongst such amazing people. I am so grateful to my fans, new and old for their continued support. I am excited and good luck to my fellow nominees," Dlamini-Jones said.