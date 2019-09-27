Minnie Dlamini-Jones' brother Khosini has died

Khosini leaves behind his parents Queen and Jabulani Dlamini as well as his older brother Maphe and sister Minnie .

“He passed peacefully at hospital, surrounded by the love of his family. In this time of grief we ask for privacy and the opportunity to celebrate him,” the Dlamini family's spokesperson Tlhogi Ngwato said.

“Please note that during this time the family will not be taking any media queries".

The 29-year-old television personality has over the years shared with her social media followers her pride in her brother, posting a picture of herself between Khosini and another pilot.

An aneurysm refers to a weakening of an artery wall that creates a bulge of the artery. The condition can lead to the rupture of the bulge at a later stage, causing dangerous internal bleeding.