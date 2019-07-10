Shwa attends the launch of Mzansi Magic's new show

Shwa stopped off at the launch of Mzansi Magic’s new drama series Impilo: The Scam en route to losing all my morals at the Durban July.

Pity I couldn’t slay like Mzansi’s queens, who rocked their assets this week. It was a good move – chilled vibez and the show is quite captivating.

Helmed by young filmmakers Aluta Qupa, Mbalizethu Zulu and Thembalethu Mfebe of A Tribe Called Story, it kicked off Monday at 8pm. Shwa strongly recommends you check it out.

