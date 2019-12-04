'Muvhango pay drama not our fault'

The SABC has shifted the blame over salary woes for Muvhango cast and crew to producers of the multilingual soapie Word of Mouth Productions.

The public broadcaster confirmed to Sowetan that they had "met all its financial obligations" for the current season airing on SABC 2.

This comes after several Sunday media reports that the cast and crew of the Duma Ndlovu show were not paid for October and November after the "SABC did not have money to pay them".

But the cash-strapped SABC yesterday said whatever led to salaries reportedly being late was not their fault.

"The SABC can confirm that the corporation has met all its financial obligations, for the current series of Muvhango which will be on air until 2 January 2020," SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said.