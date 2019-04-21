Uzalo actor Khaya Dladla's contract not renewed with soapie

Flamboyant actor and radio presenter Khaya Dladla says he feels sidelined by Uzalo after his role in the soapie was reduced to a few appearances.

Dladla, who plays the humorous GC on the SABC1 soapie, said he is in limbo as his contract was not renewed. "According to producers, I am not cut off the cast but I was never asked to sign a new contract and they didn't have further conversation with me after my contract expired in October. "

"I am not in the credits and I receive nothing," he said.

Dladla said he last appeared for work in December for three calls after he was asked to come in, and he was surprised to be paid for his three appearances only instead of his usual monthly salary. "I asked if this meant that I am a call actor and nobody gave me a straight answer, I don't really know where I stand with Uzalo," he said.

Dladla also claimed that his bosses never informed him that he had been nominated for the recent SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas) for his role in the soap. He was nominated for best supporting actor: TV soap.