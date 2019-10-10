Laws denying actors royalties keep many artists in dire poverty

Oh, to be a South African actor! Can one even begin to describe it? Well, Vatiswa Ndara bravely did just that as she penned an open letter to the minister of sports, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa earlier this week.

I have no intention of going through the full detail of the letter as it's been more than adequately unpacked by the many "industry gurus" on social media.

Also, do I want to be sued? No, I'm not in the mood. I'm just a villager and an actor from Venda with a mouth on me. For me, the letter scraped at a wound I had learned to ignore. I had reached a point where I told myself that most issues that dealt with the plight of the South African actor can't possibly be allowed to always steal my sleep.

After all, I felt I had sacrificed far too much in my pursuit of legislative reform for the audio-visual performer in SA.

See, in September last year I convinced my friend Basetsana Kumalo to accompany me as I embarked on one of my most taxing assignments as an actor in this country.

I had, with all my faculties present, written to the parliamentary portfolio committee on trade and industry, asking them to listen to my contribution and thoughts on the Performers Protection Amendment Bill.