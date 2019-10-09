Tackle issues in the acting industry

We welcome that actor Vatiswa Ndara spoke out about problems affecting artists in the entertainment industry, and hope she will not be victimised for highlighting their plight.

Now, that these issues are out in the open, it is time for industry players to sit down and find a way forward.

Ndara announced on Monday that she will not be part of season 3 of the hit DStv show, iGazi.

This was contained in a scathing letter to sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa, in which she poured her heart out saying actors were exploited in the industry.

The veteran actor said she had been offered R110,000 to shoot for five weeks which she turned down, as she wanted to be paid at least R700,000 for her work.