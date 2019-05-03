How Fischer defied conditions of his birth

Shortly afterwards Fischer was finally arrested for his anti-apartheid activities and so began a journey that we are only told of in a few captions at the end of the film – a journey filled with uncertainty and tragedy and leading ultimately to Fischer’s destruction by the forces of the powers that he had rejected. The Afrikaners and the NP would never forgive him for his “race-treachery” and ultimately they would have their revenge.

Fischer was charged with 12 others for being a member of the banned SACP. He was released on bail and went to London to work on a patent case – he could have stayed there and never returned as so many political activists had before him but Fischer said that he was an Afrikaner, “My home is in South Africa. I will not leave my country because my political beliefs conflict with those of the government.”

During his trial however, Fischer disappeared, sending a letter that was read out in court in which he acknowledged that while his decision might have meant that, “My eventual punishment may be increased by my present conduct.” However he went on to say:

My decision was made only because I believe that it is the duty of every true opponent of this Government to remain in this country and to oppose its monstrous policy of apartheid with every means in his power. That is what I shall do for as long as I can...

What is needed is for White South Africans to shake themselves out of their complacency, a complacency intensified by the present economic boom built upon racial discrimination. Unless this whole intolerable system is changed radically and rapidly, disaster must follow. Appalling bloodshed and civil war will become inevitable because, as long as there is oppression of a majority, such oppression will be fought with increasing hatred.”

After 290 days underground, against the advice of Mandela, Fischer was finally arrested in a jubilant show of strength for the Verwoerd government and its celebrated Minister of Justice BJ Vorster. Fischer was sentenced to life imprisonment and sent to Pretoria Central Prison. While there his son Paul died of cystic fibrosis at the age of 23.

Fischer’s health deteriorated during his time in prison and fellow political prisoners, Denis Goldberg and Marius Schoon were deeply concerned about his health, Goldberg deciding to keep a diary of the former advocate’s medical treatment, which would later be smuggled out of prison.

The government who Fischer had turned his back on were vindictive to the very end – when in 1974 he requested a crutch to help him walk, he was denied one and so his fellow prisoners improvised using a broom handle. When he fell later that year and fractured his femur and neck, it took thirteen days before he received treatment – when he did, he returned from hospital in an even worse state and eventually it was found that he had cancer.

Through networks within the ANC and organisations within the country, a public outcry erupted when news of Fischer’s condition reached beyond the walls of the prison and begrudgingly, Vorster, now the Prime Minister, acquiesced to Fischer’s release under house arrest in the care of his brother in Bloemfontein in 1975.

In this dark, twisted version of the biblical tale of Job – Vorster and the government played God, but unlike Job, there was little respite for Fischer – he died a few weeks later. His remains were cremated and the family never received them in spite of calls from MPs for a final small show of decency and humanity from the government for the man they could never forgive for embarrassing them so publicly and defiantly to his dying day.

None of this is in Van de Velde’s film but it should always be remembered that the story of Bram Fischer didn’t end with the Rivonia Trial and his life and the road and the airport are named after him stand - in a democratic country that he devoted his lie to but never saw realised - for not only liberal Afrikaners but all South Africans, as a reminder that as Antjie Krog wrote in her 1998 book Country of my Skull, “He was so much braver than the rest of us, he paid so much more, his life seems to have touched the lives of so many people – even after his death.”

An Act of Defiance is a moving portrait of a particular moment in a great man’s life but it is only part of the story and the rest of that story is worth telling too. Bram Fischer’s name will forever remain a testament to the idea that one is not made by one’s birth or circumstances but rather by how one chooses to react to them.

• An Act of Defiance is currently on circuit.