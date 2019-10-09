Acting their way to poverty

The acting industry is not all glitz and glamour that it appears to be from the outside.

After Vatiswa Ndara's open letter to minister of sport, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa, more actors have come out in the open to detail the difficulties of the industry.

Veteran actress Marah Louw, who was axed from The Queen in 2017, was among the first to voice their support for Ndara, who complained bitterly about remuneration in the industry.

Louw, who has been vocal about alleged exploitation in the industry, said local actors were always presented with a "take it or leave it" situation.

"What Vatiswa raised is the truth. Our industry is so cruel and rotten. There is a lot of exploitation in the industry but actors are afraid to speak out because you will be blacklisted..." she said.

"I have spoken against exploitation and have been blacklisted. But still, I won't take peanuts."

Another actor, Keke Mphuthi, said she was fired from the popular Mzansi Magic drama The Throne after falling pregnant.

The drama is also produced by Ferguson Films owned by power couple Connie and Shona Ferguson.

The Fergusons referred media inquiries to their lawyer Brandon de Kooker of DK Attorneys.

De Kooker, however, said: "We are in the process of obtaining instructions from our client and we will respond in due course."

He had not responded at the time of going to print.

Mphuthi in a series of tweets detailed her alleged mistreatment by the production house.