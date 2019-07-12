Florence Masebe cut out for role of Madam President

The nuclear first episode of new TV drama The Republic has launched leading lady Florence Masebe as Madam President.

The 46-year-old actress portrays the fictional SA female president Lufuno in the Mzansi Magic drama series that debuted on Sunday.

The idea of female presidents has been played around with in popular culture, especially in US TV shows such as House of Cards and Quantico.

But locally, the trail-blazing Masebe is ushering in a new era in TV of more empowered female roles. The multifaceted character shows that female roles can extend to far more than a mother, wife, vixen and damsel in distress.

The show is the brainchild of Phathutshedzo Makwarela, revered for writing strong female roles for Connie Ferguson in The Queen and Sindi Dlathu in The River.

"I think I have been fortunate enough to have things come and grow with me as an actress and person. It's the perfect role to play right now," Masebe says. "It's such a beautiful honour. I'm glad that Phathutshedzo came up with such.

"Women are usually supporters. I take my hat off to Phathutshedzo for writing such a role."

Although she is not willing to speak on it, Masebe did extensive research to bring the role to life.

"My preparation for this role is mad. I probably won't say a lot of it now. As an actor you don't say 'I'm emulating so and so' because it then becomes extremely one dimensional. But our country and continent doesn't have a shortage of great female freedom fighters. So I have taken from many who are currently in leadership today and many who used to be leaders."