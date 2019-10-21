Jonas Gwangwa in hospital for treatment during event celebrating his birthday and honouring him

Revered trombonist Jonas Gwangwa could not attend his honorary event and birthday celebration on Saturday at Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, due to ill-health.

The legend, who has been in and out of hospital lately, was honoured by the South African Afro Music Awards (Saafma) for his role and contribution to the local music industry.

The trumpeter, who turned 82 on October 12, and his family could not be part of the event as he was admitted to a hospital for treatment, according to the event organiser China Mpololo.

Some of Gwangwa's birthday presents included a caramel cake, framed photos of him performing at Birchwood and a Saafma award.

Gwangwa’s special evening was attended by members of the music industry and comprised performances by young and old musicians celebrating him as well as speakers.

Musicians who performed included Phinda Mtya-Matlala, Nozipho Dlamini, who is also president of women-in-the-arts organisation Sisterhood, Mlamli Sellem and an Ekurhuleni jazz band called 1520.