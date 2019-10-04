Rihanna collaboration shot in arm for Mbuzeni Mkhize

Maskandi sensation Mbuzeni Mkhize is riding the crest of a wave.

Mkhize, 32, is set to record a song with American superstar Rihanna, and admits that the collaboration has opened doors for him. He says he is now getting more bookings than ever.

The talented guitarist proved on Tuesday why he has been a hit lately while performing at the 17th Annual Heritage Day Celebrations at Imbizo Shisanyama [Busy Corner] in Ebony Park near Tembisa.

Collaborating with another talented maskandi singer Ichwane Lebhaca on a song titled Wemathongo, the duo left the crowd calling for more.

They performed alongside Igcokama Elisha, Mzukulu, Makhadzi and Benny Mayengani, among others.