All-female band closes off jazz festival with a bang

An all-female jazz band comprising of local and American stars captivated jazz lovers at the 2019 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz on Saturday as the festival was coming to an end.

The biggest jazz event in Africa started on Thursday and it took place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg. Known as Jazz Unity, the band comprised of Zoe Modiga, Tebza Sedumedi (bass), Nomfundo Xaluva (piano), Lafrae Sci (drums) and Lakecia Benjamin (saxophone) both from USA, the five women made sure that there was never a dull moment during their set.

Benjamin, who played saxophone, dazzled jazz lovers. The jazz chicks opened the show at Diphala stage. They paid tribute to the late music legends like Miriam Makeba and Mankunku Ngozi. Speaking to Sowetan, Modiga who plays lead guitar said the collaboration between American and South African women was made possible by American Embassy and Joy of Jazz.