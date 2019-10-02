SABC2's new show Pale Ya Koša takes a trip down musical memory lane
SABC2's new show Pale Ya Koša celebrates the richness of South Africa's music heritage.
Pale Ya Koša premiers on Friday and it will be documenting different songs that took the industry by storm through their influence.
Among those hits are Jabulani by Thandeka PJ Powers, uMoya by Skwatta Kamp, Stimela Sase Zola by Mbongeni Ngema, Roba Letheka by Ishmael Morabe and Khuli Chana’s song M’ntobawena.
According to the SABC's Thabang Phetla, Pale Ya Koša is the story of how a single song entrenched itself into the hearts and minds of music lovers. Pale Ya Kosa focuses on breaking down the song by highlighting key moments, melodies, words and emotions. “This music documentary series owes its roots to the vastness of the personal moments, thoughts and experiences that we each have about specific songs.
“Music has the power to unite us as a people and with the current dispensation that we find ourselves in now we feel as the national broadcaster we have a mandate to play a part in ensuring that we do our bit in the social cohesion we are trying to enforce as a country.”
Each episode of the format will be anchored by a single character who drives the narrative from beginning to end.
Kicking off things this Friday will be Skwatta Kamp bringing back the nostalgic moments when their hit song uMoya took over.
