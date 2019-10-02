SABC2's new show Pale Ya Koša takes a trip down musical memory lane

SABC2's new show Pale Ya Koša celebrates the richness of South Africa's music heritage.

Pale Ya Koša premiers on Friday and it will be documenting different songs that took the industry by storm through their influence.

Among those hits are Jabulani by Thandeka PJ Powers, uMoya by Skwatta Kamp, Stimela Sase Zola by Mbongeni Ngema, Roba Letheka by Ishmael Morabe and Khuli Chana’s song M’ntobawena.

According to the SABC's Thabang Phetla, Pale Ya Koša is the story of how a single song entrenched itself into the hearts and minds of music lovers. Pale Ya Kosa focuses on breaking down the song by highlighting key moments, melodies, words and emotions. “This music documentary series owes its roots to the vastness of the personal moments, thoughts and experiences that we each have about specific songs.