Actors and artists named as ambassadors for Mining for Education campaign in North West

Local celebrities have been announced as faces of a new education campaign in North West.

Celebs such as motswako rapper Khuli Chana, Max Papo of Skeem Saam, Gabriel Temudzani of Muvhango and seasoned actor as well as presenter Tshepo Maseko were announced as ambassadors of the Mining for Education campaign by Kgosi Mamogale of Bakwena Ba Mogopa on Wednesday.

The artists and actors will be visiting schools in and around Brits together with Mamogale, starting from Monday next week, where they will be donating sanitary towels to pupils from grade 8 to 12.

Khuli Chana said about being part of the campaign: “I take social responsibility very seriously and I believe educational support is crucial if we are serious about investing in the future of our communities.”

Mamogale said: “I want this initiative to help our young people to build their confidence and reach their full potential by accessing different kinds of careers that are outside the norm. It’s important for me as a community leader that we improve the emotional wellbeing of young people by empowering them whilst still at school and by doing that, we play a part in the future of this province.”