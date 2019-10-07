'Africa Umoja' has plug pulled

Africa Umoja, scheduled to start at Soweto Theatre in Jabulani on Thursday, has been called off after the withdrawal of sponsors and poor ticket sales.

The celebrated SA musical was to run until October 20.

Soweto Theatre general manager Nomsa Mazwai confirmed to Sowetan that the cancellation was due to lack of funding and poor ticket sales.

Mazwai said they were disappointed the show was no longer going to be staged. She said the co-producers, Thembi Nyandeni and Todd Twala, tried to get funding to no avail.

"It is with great regret that we inform you that Africa Umoja will no longer be taking place at the Soweto Theatre. The theatre entered into one such collaboration with Africa Umoja, an iconic international local production, which no longer had a staple location due to the closure of the Victory Theatre," Mazwai said.

"This was a loss to the general public as this production in particular attracted many theatre goers, its absence was a notable one. We felt Africa Umoja is one of those classics that needed to be seen, especially by young people, in order to understand our history."