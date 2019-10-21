Still no sign of 'kidnapped' mother in Mpumalanga

Mpumalanga police said on Monday there was still no sign of Mozambican Guhabali Samzi, who was allegedly kidnapped outside a residential estate.

Brig Leonard Hlathi said Samzi was last seen on October 15. He told our sister publication TimesLIVE that the family had not received a ransom demand, and there were no leads on her whereabouts.

“It is alleged that on October 15 2019 about 2.30pm, the victim left her residential place, Elawini Lifestyle Estate in Nelspruit, and went to the Crossing Shopping Centre. She was supposed to fetch her child from school later, but did not,” Hlathi said.

“Her husband became worried after he tried to get hold of her with no luck. A case of a missing person was registered at Nelspruit police station as a result.”

Samzi’s car has been found.

“Her car was found at Cairn, in the outskirts of Nelspruit, with the driver’s window smashed. Her belongings were found inside the car,” Hlathi said.