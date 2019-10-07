Fashion designer Palesa hosts workshops for 100 aspiring fashionistas
Celebrated local fashion designer Palesa Mokubung will be hosting workshops in a bid to empower aspiring Eastern Cape fashion designers.
Mokubung, the founder and creative director of the label Mantsho, will take young people through the important 15 lessons she has learnt over the past 15 years in the industry.
The designer will be joined by renowned African designer Fred Eboka of House Of Eboka in the 10-day Buyelekhaya fashion development programme that takes place from October 21 to November 1.
The two designers will host more than 100 young designers, sharing their extensive knowledge of the fashion industry, and covering a wide range of topics.
Mokubung said she was approached to work with young fashion designers after she successfully hosted master classes in the Free State.
"Any time there is an opportunity to impart knowledge to young designers, I jump at it because I know how challenging the industry is and having someone to hold your hand can make a whole lot of difference. This is an initiative that every province should consider," she said.
"It is very important for young designers to showcase their work as often as possible because it prepares them for the industry at large."
Next week, Mokubung is heading to East London where she will be choosing candidates for the workshop in Johannesburg.
"After choosing them I will give them a brief to work on some sketches, so that when we get here we start working. The plan is that each fashion designer should be able to finish three outfits by the end of the 10 days. The completed outfits will be shown in a fashion show in December."