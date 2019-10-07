Fashion designer Palesa hosts workshops for 100 aspiring fashionistas

Celebrated local fashion designer Palesa Mokubung will be hosting workshops in a bid to empower aspiring Eastern Cape fashion designers.

Mokubung, the founder and creative director of the label Mantsho, will take young people through the important 15 lessons she has learnt over the past 15 years in the industry.

The designer will be joined by renowned African designer Fred Eboka of House Of Eboka in the 10-day Buyelekhaya fashion development programme that takes place from October 21 to November 1.

The two designers will host more than 100 young designers, sharing their extensive knowledge of the fashion industry, and covering a wide range of topics.

Mokubung said she was approached to work with young fashion designers after she successfully hosted master classes in the Free State.