Local actors Nqobile Khumalo and Pallance Dladla honoured with international awards

Scandal! actress Nqobile Khumalo and Shadow actor Pallance Dladla have both scooped a prestigious international acting award.

Khumalo won Best African Actress, while Dladla received Best African Actor at the New Vision International Film Festival (NVIFF) in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Khumalo won for the “Black Tax” storyline that her journalist character Hlengiwe Twala went through last year on the e.tv soapie.

In the storyline, she is under enormous stress to take care of her mother, sister and her sister’s two children. Feeling the pressure she takes on a huge loan that affects her personal and work life.

“I have the great fortune to do what I love, and serve while telling stories. I could not have imagined the world would applaud and embrace my craft. My heart is full,” Khumalo said.