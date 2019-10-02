Entertainment

Local actors Nqobile Khumalo and Pallance Dladla honoured with international awards

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 02 October 2019 - 12:08
Nqobile Khumalo and Pallance Dladla scooped prestigious international acting awards at the New Vision International Film Festival (NVIFF) in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Image: Supplied

Scandal! actress Nqobile Khumalo and Shadow actor Pallance Dladla have both scooped a prestigious international acting award.

Khumalo won Best African Actress, while Dladla received Best African Actor at the New Vision International Film Festival (NVIFF) in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Khumalo won for the “Black Tax” storyline that her journalist character Hlengiwe Twala went through last year on the e.tv soapie.

In the storyline, she is under enormous stress to take care of her mother, sister and her sister’s two children. Feeling the pressure she takes on a huge loan that affects her personal and work life.

“I have the great fortune to do what I love, and serve while telling stories. I could not have imagined the world would applaud and embrace my craft. My heart is full,” Khumalo said.

Khumalo was nominated against Nigerian stars Nancy Isime and Oma Nnadi as well as Egyptian actress Jamila Awad.

Dladla beat local actors Mduduzi Mabaso, Khathu Ramabulana and Mpho Osei-Tutu.

NVIFF honours global films and acting work - not just Western productions but in Africa, Asia, South America and Australia.

“This came as a huge surprise to us. We congratulate Nunu [Khumalo] for making us proud, especial on a story that’s relevant to most black families,” Scandal!’s creative producer Grace Mahlaba said.

“The story that we thought resonated with only South Africans turned out to resonate with the rest of the world. We’re so delighted to have touched people beyond South Africa.”

