It was all about Netflix and chilled vibez this week at the premiere of new local drama Shadow. On Friday it was shown in 119 countries across the globe on the streaming service.

The show's two lead hunks Pallance Dladla and Khathu Ramabulana twinned in tailored tuxedos.

Pallance plays the muscle superhero in the show, while Khathu plays the nerdy detective.

How about a threesome with Shwa, boys? Yum! Newbie Khathu is one to watch.