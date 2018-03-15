Nqobile Ndlovu celebrates her victory over odds chasing her dream

It has been a turbulent journey for actress Nqobile Ndlovu before managing to crack it into the big league of Mzansi's TV dramas and telenovelas.

The Mariannhill-born, KwaZulu-Natal, entertainer had to keep her many travels to Joburg for auditions a secret from her mom.

Now she is about to make it big on e.tv's new drama series Imbewu: The Seed, starring Leleti Khumalo.

"My mom thought I was attending my university classes, but I was skipping some for auditioning, as she wanted me to become a scientist.

"I was doing chemical engineering. I missed some classes for Uzalo auditions in Durban and I don't regret it because that marked the beginning of my journey as an actress."

Ndlovu, 24, eventually made her maiden TV appearance on the SABC1 telenovela Uzalo in 2015. She played a small role of a choir member because of her singing talent. The storyline was canned in the first season, only to return in the current one.