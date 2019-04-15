Pallance Dladla looms large in series

A man crush everyday is Mzansi actor Pallance Dladla who is currently giving a world class performance as Shadrack "Shadow" Khumalo on Netflix series.

Dladla, known to many as Jabulani Zungu on popular soap Isibaya, takes on a Mr Tough Guy role that has him pulling off daring stunts.

The 26-year-old plays the role of an ex-cop with a rare inability to feel pain, who strikes out on his own to catch offenders who elude Joburg's police.

Starring alongside Khathu Ramabulana and Amanda du-Pont as his love interest Ashley, Dladla said he was excited to be part of a production that elevated Africa to a whole new level.

"It's Africa's time. It's time to bring the world in our atmosphere... we need to understand that we are capable of creating things," he said.

Shadow is a series that premiered last month on Netflix, which is the international streaming platform's first Mzansi original series.

He recalled the unconventional preparations before they shot the series.

"We didn't have the luxury to rehearse, to have workshops and table reads. Everybody just had to be ready. It was very new to me just in the way we were shooting. It was very unorthodox. It was off the grid from the usual," he said.

With guidance of the director and crew, he was able to give a stellar performance.

"We started this without the knowledge that it was going to get on Netflix. It was always the plan that we had to be able to communicate this message throughout the world and not limit it to a specific language."