Failing towns must take a leaf out of Midvaal's book

The scourge of corruption in the municipalities is appalling. There seems to be no political will to deal with this monstrous unscrupulousness in our local sphere of government.

People are continuing to suffer and there is no aorta of hope to rescue the situation under the current dispensation. The Titanic is about to hit the iceberg, leadership is at its lowest ebb. Even the SA Communist Party is considering going solo if the current decay does not stop.

Billions of rands have been lost to corruption and maladministration, and to this day no one has been called to account, let alone convicted.