Festive wedding bells for celebrities

The holiday season meant that wedding season was in full bloom for our favourite celebrity couples.

Isibaya actor Zakhele Mabasa, renowned for his comedic character Skhaleni on the Mzansi Magic drama said 'I Do' to sweetheart Karabo in a lavish white wedding held at the Velmore Hotel Estate and Spa in Pretoria.

The couple, who have been together for almost 10 years, had their traditional wedding in 2013. "I just needed to see her in a white dress, just to show my appreciation to her and her family. I had a blast and everything was on point," Mabasa said yesterday.