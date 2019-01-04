Festive wedding bells for celebrities
The holiday season meant that wedding season was in full bloom for our favourite celebrity couples.
Isibaya actor Zakhele Mabasa, renowned for his comedic character Skhaleni on the Mzansi Magic drama said 'I Do' to sweetheart Karabo in a lavish white wedding held at the Velmore Hotel Estate and Spa in Pretoria.
The couple, who have been together for almost 10 years, had their traditional wedding in 2013. "I just needed to see her in a white dress, just to show my appreciation to her and her family. I had a blast and everything was on point," Mabasa said yesterday.
"Seeing my wife get out of a helicopter ... was the best thing on the day for me - and how beautiful she looked."
He opted for the jolly colour of the festive season by wearing a gold blazer. Mabasa's groomsmen included A-list friends such as Meshack Mavuso, Mduduzi Mabaso, Mpho Malatsi and Israel Matseke-Zulu. "We grew up together with these guys. I've known them since I was a young boy, when acting was just a hobby and not a career. The fact that I managed to bring them together on my special day was something heartwarming," he said.
The star-studded guest-list included Pallance Dladla, Mampho Brescia, Kgomotso Christopher, Samkelo Ndlovu and Lerato Mvelase.
Uzalo bombshell and former Muvhango actress Phindile Gwala married her Congolese model beau Armando Ngandu. The colourful traditional wedding took place in her hometown of Eshowe in KwaZulu-Natal.
After a year-long engagement, PR guru to the stars Sylvester Chauke's wedding to partner Tumelo Mmusi at Cape Town's famous Zeitz MOCAA - Museum of Contemporary Art Africa - broke the internet. They are currently serving #couplegoals on their US honeymoon in LA.
As far as celebrity new arrivals are concerned, Rhythm City actress Petronella Tshuma welcomed her second son.