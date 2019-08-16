Mthokozisi Ndaba: I am glad I didn’t win Idols SA

Mthokozisi Ndaba may not have won Idols SA but the blessings keep coming for the singer, leaving him grateful to have not been given the prize.

The star went to ground after losing the 2017 final against teenager Paxton Fielies, but he has resurfaced on several major projects since.

The star is working on collabs with Jub Jub, Afrotraction and Prince Kaybee at the moment, and taking to social media reflected on his blessings.

While acknowledging the massive platform that Idols SA is, he said he thanked God for the way it all panned out.

"Yes it is one of the best platforms in the music space but [thank] God I did not win. I'm thankful because opportunities to work with the best in the industry like Prince Kaybee, Afro'traction, Jub Jub and other surprises [yet to drop] was not gonna be possible."