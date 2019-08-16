You've got two weeks to fix our roads, EC villagers tell government

Residents said Intsika Yethu mayor Jongumzi Cengani told them that there was no budget to fix the road, but he would use a grant. Work started on April 2, but residents say work stopped soon after the elections were held.

Nokhaya Bulani, from Mcungco, told GroundUp that the next march would not be peaceful.

Reading out a memorandum, community leader Simthembile Mangqangwana said people were tired of empty promises.

The community is demanding a timeframe for when their roads will be fixed, also the R61 connection to Cube village.

Raising other grievances, residents said there was a lack of water in the area, and they accused ward committee members of hiring family members for Expanded Public Works jobs.

Cengani received the memorandum and promised to hold an urgent meeting with the community leaders.

He told GroundUp: “We will meet again with them and solve all these issues. However the issue of water is not under us but the Chris Hani District Municipality, and when we meet with community leaders we will invite Chris Hani District Municipality to come answer for themselves.”

- Originally published by GroundUp.