Actress Nandipha Sefoloko is six months pregnant‚ but don't bother asking her what the gender of the baby is because she wants it "to be a surprise from God".

The Lockdown star is expecting her first child with Idols SA star Mthokozisi Ndaba and has been preparing the house for the arrival of their little one.

Mthokozisi told TshisaLIVE that Nandipha‚ who plays Sasa on the drama series‚ was "doing well" and enjoying her pregnancy so far.

"We have decided not to find out the gender of the baby because we want it to be a surprise from God. "