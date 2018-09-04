Lockdown star Nandipha Sefoloko shows off her baby bump
Actress Nandipha Sefoloko is six months pregnant‚ but don't bother asking her what the gender of the baby is because she wants it "to be a surprise from God".
The Lockdown star is expecting her first child with Idols SA star Mthokozisi Ndaba and has been preparing the house for the arrival of their little one.
Mthokozisi told TshisaLIVE that Nandipha‚ who plays Sasa on the drama series‚ was "doing well" and enjoying her pregnancy so far.
"We have decided not to find out the gender of the baby because we want it to be a surprise from God. "
The couple are so determined to keep it a secret that they have even told guests at their baby shower to bring gender-neutral gifts.
"We have told people who are coming to the baby shower that they should bring clothing in neutral colours or unisex clothing. We want it to be a surprise from God and all our friends to participate."
Mthokozisi‚ who lost an infant son in 2013‚ told TshisaLIVE earlier this year that his only prayer now was that his child with Nandipha would be born healthy.
"As excited as I am to be a dad‚ it reminds me of my first child and I just pray‚ it is my deepest prayer‚ that this baby is fine and healthy. It is a blessing from God and I have faith that he will watch over us all."