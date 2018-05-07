Idols SA star Mthokozisi Ndaba has confirmed to TshisaLIVE that he is expecting a child with his fiancee‚ Lockdown actress Nandipha Sefoloko.

The couple‚ who have been together for about two years‚ will welcome their first child together in the last quarter of the year and are excited to be parents.

"Nandipha has been my rock and has supported me through everything that I have been through. I can't thank her enough and I cannot wait to take this next step with her."

Nandipha plays the role of Sasa on Mzansi Magic's prison drama Lockdown.