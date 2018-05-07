Idols SA Mthokozisi and Lockdown star Nandipha Sefolokoare expecting
Idols SA star Mthokozisi Ndaba has confirmed to TshisaLIVE that he is expecting a child with his fiancee‚ Lockdown actress Nandipha Sefoloko.
The couple‚ who have been together for about two years‚ will welcome their first child together in the last quarter of the year and are excited to be parents.
"Nandipha has been my rock and has supported me through everything that I have been through. I can't thank her enough and I cannot wait to take this next step with her."
Nandipha plays the role of Sasa on Mzansi Magic's prison drama Lockdown.
Mthokozisi's infant son Ntandoyenkosi died in 2013 and the musician said his only prayer now was that his child with Nandipha would be born healthy.
"As excited as I am to be a dad‚ it reminds me of my first child and I just pray‚ it is my deepest prayer‚ that this baby is fine and healthy. It is a blessing from God and I have faith that he will watch over us all."
The couple have not discovered whether they are having a boy or a girl and said they would leave it as a surprise.
Mthokozisi has been slowly picking up the pieces after assault charges against him were provisionally withdrawn pending further investigation by the Hillbrow Magistrates Court late last year.
The star returned to KwaZulu-Natal and recently scored a gig on Vibe FM.
"I have a master plan. Besides radio‚ I have gone back to the church choir and have been recording music in my home studio. I have a book coming in the middle of the year. The book will blow people's minds because it will tell only the truth. I want people to see that I am a human being. I've been through so much in my life and I want them to accept who I am‚ a fighter‚" he told TshisaLIVE recently.