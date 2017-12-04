Assault charges against Idols SA runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba were on Monday morning withdrawn at the Hillbrow Magistrates Court.

Mthokozisi appeared in court after being arrested by police on Thursday night.

Dressed in a maroon suit‚ Mthokozisi sat in silence in the court room where he was supported by friends.

Mthokozisi has hogged headlines after a 24-year-old woman accused him of assaulting her in a Braamfontein flat two weeks ago.

Shortly after the accusations emerged‚ Mthokozisi issued a statement saying the law should takes its course.

“In as much as this has affected me‚ the craft God blessed me with‚ my family‚ friends and fans negatively; let us please let our SA law handle the matter rightfully.”

He went on to urge SA to “continue taking a stand against violence on women and children“.