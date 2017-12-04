Idols SA runner-up‚ Mthokozisi Ndaba will return to making music after an assault case against him was provisionally withdrawn in the Hillbrow Magistrates Court on Monday‚ saying that nothing would stop him from making music.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE outside the court‚ a relieved Mthokozisi said that he would continue to perform and make music.

"Obviously I will be returning to music. Nothing is stopping me‚" he said with a smile.

He later added that he would be "going home"‚ after sitting in court for several hours to hear if he would be officially charged.