Idols Mthokozisi scores first acting gig as a Zulu Prince Charming

After going to several auditions‚ including for popular soapie Uzalo‚ Idols SA runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba has scored his first acting role and will soon be hitting screens in a Mzansi Magic film.

Mthokozisi will play the role of Prince Charming in a rural adaption of the Cinderella story based in KZN called Zimele. A whole Prince Charming!

"I am super excited to be playing this role. I went for the audition and I was really nervous but I got the part. I was super excited to play the role of Prince Charming and it was a great experience."

The film will air in July and will also star upcoming actress Zekhethelo Zamisa. Director Bonnie Sthebe told TshisaLIVE they were blown away by Mthokozi's acting during his audition.

"It is hard to believe that this is his first role because he was such a natural. We auditioned a lot of people but he was the best fit. He was such a professional."