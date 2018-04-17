Assault charge almost ruined my career - muso

Mthokozisi Ndaba has revealed that after being accused of assaulting a woman in a Hillbrow flat last year, he lost out on several high-profile deals, including a recording contract with Gallo Records.

The assault charge against him was provisionally withdrawn by the Hillbrow Magistrate's Court in December last year pending further investigations, but Mthokozisi said he went to ground after the incident because the accusations nearly ruined his career.

There have been no new developments in the case.

"I didn't run away. The thing is, most of the gigs are in Johannesburg and when we knocked we got no reply. A lot of sponsors dropped me. Many of them pulled out because of the incident. I was down, I was feeling low, so I decided to go back to KZN and regain my strength."

One of the deals that also quickly turned sour was his recording deal with Gallo.

The Idols SA runner-up worked with the company on his first single immediately after the competition, but an insider said that they had become frustrated with the star because he was not co-operating and would avoid calls and engagements.

"He was not co-operating. He would avoid phone calls and could not be found when he was needed. He was not interested in doing what he was asked to. It seems like he wanted to do his own things. The label wanted to work with him badly but it was not working out and he is no longer with them," the insider said.

Mthokozisi rubbished the allegations, claiming the record company didn't support him during the ordeal and would not speak to his representatives after he left his former management.

"After Idols we were supposed to sign a contract with them but they didn't contact me. During the allegations, I spoke for myself with the help from KZN government.