Idols star Paxton releases album

Idols queen Paxton Fielies from Cape Town has completed her fairytale with the release of her debut album This Is Me on Friday.

Paxton, 17, who is the joint youngest person to win the popular talent search show, together with fellow Capetonian Jody Williams of Idols SA season four in 2008, said her 14-track offering focuses on love and inspiration.

"I discovered when I was a little child that I have passion for music . I feel so blessed for having achieved this at my age because there are many artists releasing singles and not albums," she said.

The Grade 11 dropout from Cape Town said the recording of the album was an overwhelming but eye-opening experience for her as it was entirely baked in the Gallo studios in Joburg.

She credited her manager Kim Coppen for giving her support during the process.

"I worked with a team that understands me. My manager also helped me because she always fetches me from Cape Town if they need me in Joburg and takes me back home once done," she said.