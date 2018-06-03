Idols star Paxton releases album
Idols queen Paxton Fielies from Cape Town has completed her fairytale with the release of her debut album This Is Me on Friday.
Paxton, 17, who is the joint youngest person to win the popular talent search show, together with fellow Capetonian Jody Williams of Idols SA season four in 2008, said her 14-track offering focuses on love and inspiration.
"I discovered when I was a little child that I have passion for music . I feel so blessed for having achieved this at my age because there are many artists releasing singles and not albums," she said.
The Grade 11 dropout from Cape Town said the recording of the album was an overwhelming but eye-opening experience for her as it was entirely baked in the Gallo studios in Joburg.
She credited her manager Kim Coppen for giving her support during the process.
"I worked with a team that understands me. My manager also helped me because she always fetches me from Cape Town if they need me in Joburg and takes me back home once done," she said.
Paxton beat Mthokozisi Ndaba from KwaZulu-Natal to take home handsome prizes, including R1-million cash and a brand new Ford Focus worth R300000.
However, the young singing sensation said she was not ready to use the rest of her prize money after helping renovate her mother's house in the Cape Flats suburb of Bishop Lavis.
"I am saving it till I know what I want. I used a portion of it to renovate my mother's house," she said.
Her shiny car has also been parked as she was not of legal driving age.
"I value my car so much that I want to be the first to drive it after I turn 18 in September. I will work on getting my license," she said.
Paxton dropped out of Belhar High School for the Arts where she was studying music last year as she wanted to concentrate on the competition.
She said she was going to complete her high school education as she wants to further her studies at university.
"My teachers were very supportive because I was pursuing what I was being taught at school. I wish to return after the pressure has cooled down," she said.